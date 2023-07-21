Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Chris Evans in 2023
Evans was a sixth-round draft pick by the Bengals in 2021.
With their sixth-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals drafted Chris Evans out of Michigan. After a dominant preseason, Evans made the final roster but that's been where the excitement has mostly stopped with the Wolverine as Bengals fans haven't gotten to see much of the kid.
As a rookie in 2021, Evans ran the ball 17 times for 77 yards. He's definitely been used more as a pass-catcher during his two years in Cincinnati, tallying 15 catches for 151 yards and two touchdowns in year one and three catches for 38 yards and a score in year two. Evans didn't run the ball at all in 2022.
What should Bengals fans expect from Chris Evans in 2023?
Despite all of the excitement surrounding Evans and his potential since he got to Cincinnati, there's a real chance that he doesn't make the roster this year. Joe Mixon took a pay cut so he'll be the starting running back and behind him for sure is the fifth-round rookie Chase Brown.
The third running back spot will come down to Evans and Trayveon Williams, who has been with the Bengals since 2019. The Bengals clearly like what Williams has to offer, as they signed him to a new deal this offseason so that's another disadvantage for Evans entering training camp.
The good news for Evans is that he has a chance to show what made him such a hype candidate in the first place this summer. If Evans balls out in the preseason as he did two years ago, that third running back spot could be his.
If Williams wins the job over Evans, the former sixth-rounder will likely go to the practice squad where he could be snatched up by another team.