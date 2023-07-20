Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Cody Ford in 2023
Ford signed with the Bengals in 2023.
The Cincinnati Bengals were dedicated to adding depth to their offensive line and after how last year's playoffs went down, who could blame them? One of their depth signings this year was Cody Ford, who spent the 2022 season with the Arizona Cardinals.
Ford was a second-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 2019 NFL Draft and never lived up to the hype. His best season according to PFF came in 2020 when he had an overall grade of 53.8 and he only played 384 snaps that year.
Ford split time at left guard and right tackle this past season and only played 350 snaps for the Cardinals. During his three years with the Bills, he played both guard spots as well as right tackle so he does offer versatility.
What should Bengals fans expect from Cody Ford in 2023?
Truthfully, Bengals fans probably shouldn't expect much from Ford. He will compete for a shot to start at right tackle but more than likely, Jonah Williams will win that job. From there, Ford making the team could be a stretch, as the team has other depth for their backup tackle spot (namely Jackson Carman and La'el Collins).
If Ford doesn't make the Bengals' roster, another team might sign him due to his versatility and experience so I wouldn't be shocked if he's with a different team by the time the regular season starts.
If Ford does make the roster, he'll be a swing option on the offensive line.