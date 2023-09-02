Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Demetric Felton Jr. in 2023
Felton was signed to the Bengals practice squad earlier this week
The Cincinnati Bengals added a few new faces to their practice squad following roster cuts. One of those new faces was Demetric Felton Jr., who played for the Cleveland Browns the past two years.
The Bengals likely brought Felton in due to the departure of Trent Taylor, who was a part of Tuesday's roster cuts and then went on to sign with the Chicago Bears. Taylor had been the Bengals' punt returner over the past year and a half but with Charlie Jones' arrival, fans figured he'd be one of the players to be cut.
Had Taylor not signed elsewhere, the Bengals obviously would have loved to have had him back on the practice squad but he went where he could receive playing time and no one can blame him for that. This move meant that they needed a new return specialist, however, and Felton fits that role.
"Felton was a return specialist in 2021, posting 32 punt returns (227 yards) and nine kickoff returns (172 yards). Overall, he has eight career carries for 20 yards and 20 catches for 189 yards."- Russ Heltman, SI
What should Bengals fans expect from Demetric Felton in 2023?
The hope is that we don't see much of Felton this year because it'd mean that Jones either struggled or wasn't healthy enough to play. Felton was signed by the team as another option to have in the return game but if he is activated to the main roster, he can also run the ball and serve as a pass-catcher, which is nice versatility to have.
Even though we might not see much from Felton in 2023, this was still a good pick-up by the Bengals. He can plug a few different holes should the Bengals need him to.