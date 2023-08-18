Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Devin Asiasi in 2023
Asiasi joined the Bengals in 2022.
In August 2022, the Cincinnati Bengals claimed Devin Asiasi off waivers. Asiasi was selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots where he spent the first two years of his career.
After catching just two passes in 10 games, the Patriots waived Asiasi before the third season of his career and the Bengals claimed him. In his first year as a Bengal, Asiasi was used more as a blocking tight end but he matched his reception total in New England, finishing the 2022 season with two catches for five yards.
The Bengals counted on Asiasi more when Hayden Hurst missed time during the regular season but again, he wasn't really used as a pass-catching tight end. The Bengals offense doesn't need a pass-catching tight end to be dominant so Asiasi was more of a blocker.
What should Bengals fans expect from Devin Asiasi in 2023?
Asiasi is going to be fighting for the last tight end spot on the roster. Irv Smith Jr. will earn one of the likely three tight end spots and I'd predict that Drew Sample wins the second spot due to his familiarity with the offense.
The last spot will likely come down to Asiasi and Tanner Hudson, as Mitch Wilcox is on the PUP list. Hudson has looked pretty good this offseason and could be more of a pass-catching threat in the offense.
If Asiasi does make the team, he's probably mostly a special teams contributor but could also see the field for blocking opportunities and the occasional target.