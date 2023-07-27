Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Devin Cochran in 2023
Cochran signed with the Bengals as a UDFA in 2022.
After going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, Georgia Tech's Devin Cochran signed with the Cincinnati Bengals. He spent the entire year on the team's practice squad.
Cochran played predominantly at left tackle during his time at Georgia Tech, and according to the Bengals' website, he is the tallest player on the Bengals' 2023 roster entering training camp, clocking in at 6'7".
What should Bengals fans expect from Devin Cochran in 2023?
Truthfully, I wouldn't expect much of anything from Cochran in 2023. He was on the practice squad all of last year and as of this writing, he's currently on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.
Cochran probably wasn't going to play much anyway (and if he was, injuries clearly became an issue for the Bengals) but this further cements that we won't see much of the Georgia Tech product in 2023.
For Cochran to see playing time, there'd have to be injuries to Orlando Brown Jr., Jackson Carman, D'Ante Smith, and Jonah Williams among others. This certainly isn't an impossible scenario but there are other players the Bengals would likely slot in at left tackle ahead of Cochran if these guys did get injured.
Cochran is clearly a valued deep depth piece for Cincinnati but as far as what to expect from him this year, saying "Nothing but practice squad member" likely isn't far off.