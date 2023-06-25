Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Devonnsha Maxwell in 2023
Maxwell signed with the Bengals as a UDFA in 2023.
The Cincinnati Bengals signed Devonnsha Maxwell out of Chattanooga following the 2023 NFL Draft. Maxwell tallied 48 tackles, eight sacks, and two forced fumbles during the 2022 season for the Mocs and now looks to overcome the odds to make the Bengals' 53-man roster.
It's not going to be an easy climb for Maxwell but nothing is impossible in sports.
What should Bengals fans expect from Devonnsha Maxwell in 2023?
The Bengals have a crowded defensive line group entering training camp so that's the biggest obstacle for Maxwell when it comes to sticking on the 53-man roster. Ahead of him on the depth chart is BJ Hill, last year's third-round pick Zach Carter, and Jay Tufele, who honestly could sneak onto the roster.
For Maxwell to make the team, not only does he have to ball out this summer but he has to hope that Carter and Tufele have bad showings at camp and in the preseason. It's doubtful the Bengals would punt on Carter even if he had a bad summer due to him being a third-round pick last year. Tufele came in and played well when called upon.
This means that Maxwell's likeliest destination is the practice squad or, to be perfectly honest, with another team. The Bengals have too much depth in front of Maxwell and he's already at a disadvantage being an undrafted free agent.
I wouldn't expect much from Devonnsha Maxwell in 2023, at least not as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals.