Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for DJ Ivey in 2023
Ivey was a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
With their seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals selected DJ Ivey out of Miami. Seventh-round picks have a tough road to get onto the roster but Ivey has a chance to get onto the Bengals' 53-man roster.
The Miami product had 38 tackles, five defended passes, and two interceptions during his final season with the Hurricanes.
What should Bengals fans expect from DJ Ivey in 2023?
Let's look at the cornerback situation in Cincinnati.
Returning as starters in 2023 are Chidobe Awuzie, Mike Hilton, and Cam Taylor-Britt but it's worth noting that Awuzie is still rehabbing after tearing his ACL midway through the 2022 season. He might not be 100% and that's when the depth comes into play.
Behind those three, the only guaranteed player to make the team is second-round pick DJ Turner. The other spots will be up for grabs in training camp and preseason and Ivey will be looking to win one of those vacant spots.
He'll be competing with Larry Brooks, Jalen Davis, Allan George, Sidney Jones IV, and Marvell Tell III. Out of this bunch, Davis has played decently when called upon, George looked solid as a rookie, and Jones is a veteran who the Bengals signed in the offseason.
Ivey could certainly beat these players out for a roster spot but it's not a lock to happen. If he doesn't make the 53-man roster, he'll certainly find his way on the practice squad.
DJ Ivey will definitely be a player to watch this summer.