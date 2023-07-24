Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Domenique Davis in 2023
Davis joined the Bengals in 2022.
If you're not familiar with the name Domenique Davis, you're probably not alone. The Cincinnati Bengals signed the North Carolina-Pembroke product in August 2022 and he spent the majority of the season on the practice squad.
Davis did get promoted to the active roster in October of last season. He played in two games and had three tackles before getting sent back to the practice squad. Davis was waived in early November but fortunately wasn't claimed by any team so he returned to the Bengals the next day.
What should Bengals fans expect from Domenique Davis in 2023?
Davis has a tough task ahead of him if he wants to make the 53-man roster. Ahead of him on the depth chart are D.J. Reader and Josh Tupou, both of whom are experienced in the league. Reader is definitely making the 53-man roster and Tupou has proven to be a solid backup during his time with Cincinnati.
Davis' best bet to make the team is for injuries to occur. He'll likely be kept around on the practice squad, as was the case last year. The team clearly views Davis as a strong depth piece but the Bengals are fortunate to have a lot of other strong depth pieces on their roster, which makes it tricky for Davis to make the cut.