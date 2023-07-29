Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Drue Chrisman in 2023
Chrisman started punting for the Bengals in 2022
The Cincinnati Bengals were fortunate to have one punter for over a decade (Kevin Huber) but when that punter began to age and decline, Drue Chrisman was the next man up, so to speak.
Chrisman made his NFL debut in Week 15 this past season and went on to punt in the Bengals' final 10 games. Considering Huber was no longer an efficient punter, Chrisman was a breath of fresh air... until he wasn't.
In the AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs, Chrisman's lack of hang time on the final punt allowed rookie Skyy Moore to return the ball 29 yards and immediately set the Chiefs up in scoring position. As unfair as it was for Chrisman to be judged on that one moment, that's how the NFL operates.
What should Bengals fans expect from Drue Chrisman in 2023?
The Bengals, knowing that Chrisman's punt was one of a few things that cost them a repeat trip to the Super Bowl, spent a sixth-round draft pick on Michigan's Brad Robbins. The Wolverine looks to be the favorite to win the punting job, putting Chrisman on the outside looking in.
Cincinnati won't carry two punters on their active roster so Chrisman will either be on the practice squad, as he was in 2021 and 2022, or he'll end up with another team. That's the expectation for Chrisman in 2023.
If Robbins looks terrible in preseason games then that's about Chrisman's only shot at making the Bengals' 53-man roster. Otherwise, we probably aren't seeing Chrisman in a Cincinnati Bengals uniform this year.