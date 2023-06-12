Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Jacob Saylors in 2023
The Cincinnati Bengals signed Jacob Saylors as an undrafted free agent earlier this spring. Saylors played college ball at East Tennessee State and put up nice numbers but playing at a small school definitely worked against him in the draft.
That being said, the Bengals clearly saw potential in the East Tennessee State product. He rushed for 1,355 yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging 118.8 yards per game. He wasn't much of a pass-catching threat and that will work against him when it comes to making the Bengals' final roster.
What should Bengals fans expect from Jacob Saylors in 2023?
Saylors has an uphill battle when it comes to making the 53-man roster. The Bengals are likely going to roll with three running backs and two of those spots will surely go to Joe Mixon and rookie fifth-rounder Chase Brown. The other spot will probably come down to Chris Evans or Trayveon Williams.
That means that unless Saylors has an absolutely insane preseason, he probably isn't making the roster. Perhaps he can stick with the practice squad and get a shot to make the active roster if injuries occur.
Even then, it's doubtful that Saylors would be doing anything more than helping out on special teams.
Most undrafted players have to fight like hell to make it onto an NFL roster and while it's a little less difficult for undrafted running backs, Saylors has a tough task ahead of him.