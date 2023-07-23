Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Jalen Davis in 2023
Davis has been with the Bengals since 2020.
Fans probably didn't think much of it when the Cincinnati Bengals signed Jalen Davis during the 2020 season but it's ended up being a pretty good move. The former undrafted product out of Utah State played for the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals at the beginning of his career but has found a more stable environment in Cincinnati.
During that 2020 season, Davis played in six games. In 2021, his workload increased a ton, as he appeared in 15 games while being present for 24% of special teams' snaps. This past year, he played in 13 games and also appeared in 24% of special teams' snaps. He finished the 2023 season with a PFF grade of 60.4 and a coverage grade of 63.9.
Davis re-signed with the Bengals this offseason and is tied to the team through 2024.
What should Bengals fans expect from Jalen Davis in 2023?
Davis has proven to be a solid depth piece during his time in Cincinnati and that's what he'll continue to be in 2023 and hopefully 2024 as well. He's the next man up if injuries occur to any of the starting cornerbacks (well, him and second-round rookie D.J. Turner) and the Bengals know after seeing Davis step up last year in these situations that he's up to the task.
It's been pretty cool seeing Davis grow and improve as a player. He should definitely make the final 53-man roster unless something unforeseen takes place.