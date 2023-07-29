Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Ja'Marr Chase in 2023
Chase was the fifth overall pick by the Bengals in 2021
With the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals stunned some people by taking Ja'Marr Chase instead of an offensive lineman. Not only that but the Bengals already had Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd at the wide receiver position so some wondered why they needed another star at the position?
Well, jokes on those people because Chase has most certainly lived up to the hype. As a rookie, Chase won the Offensive Rookie of the Year title after racking up 1,455 yards and 13 trips into the end zone. Year 2 was still a solid one for Chase despite missing four games, as he still passed the 1,000-yard mark and had nine touchdowns.
Now, Chase is entering the third year of his career and likely the last one before he gets paid like a premier wide receiver.
What should Bengals fans expect from Ja'Marr Chase in 2023?
Unless he gets injured for a long period of time or Joe Burrow misses several games, Chase is going to be a beast once again. We've now seen it in back-to-back years and there's no reason now to not believe that he'll continue being one of the top wide outs in the league.
Chase should pass the 1,000-yard receiving mark and if he doesn't miss more than a few games, he should be able to notch double-digit touchdowns. Chase really comes into his own during the playoffs and the same can be expected for this year, as he's Burrow's favorite weapon.
These expectations posts can be a little tricky but there's nothing tricky about what we can expect from Ja'Marr Chase. He'll be the real deal once again.