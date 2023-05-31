Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Jay Tufele in 2023
A fourth-round pick in 2021 by the Jaguars, Jay Tufele is now trying to earn a roster spot with the Cincinnati Bengals. He played in seven games last year and started two while several players on the defensive line were injured and had to miss time.
Tufele finished the 2022 season with 16 tackles and two QB hits and impressed fans during his limited time on the field. During his lone season with the Jaguars in 2021, Tufele only played in four games and had just two tackles.
While Tufele impressed during his one year in Cincinnati, he sadly might not receive a ton of playing time on the defensive line due to the depth the team has.
What should Bengals fans expect from Jay Tufele in 2023?
Ahead of Tufele on the depth chart is BJ Hill and last year's third-round pick Zach Carter. It is worth noting that Carter isn't a lock to hold onto that second-string job but given that the Bengals spent a Day 2 selection on him, he'll be the favorite to win the backup job over Tufele.
The most likely path for Tufele this year is that he lands on the practice squad and hopefully, another team doesn't steal him away because the team could most definitely use him if injuries pile up.
Lou Anarumo has a way of getting the most out of his defensive players and Tufele was yet another example of that last year. If he balls out in the preseason, maybe he jumps Carter on the depth chart but we'll have to wait and see how this summer pans out.