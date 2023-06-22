Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Jaylen Moody in 2023
Moody signed with the Bengals as a UDFA in May.
The Cincinnati Bengals didn't hesitate to sign Alabama linebacker Jaylen Moody following the 2023 NFL Draft. Moody spent five seasons with the Crimson Tide and is coming off a season where he racked up 50 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, and one recovered fumble.
Unfortunately for Moody, the Bengals have a pretty stacked group of linebackers so it'll be a tough battle for him to make the 53-man roster.
What should Bengals fans expect from Jaylen Moody in 2023?
While Moody put up solid numbers during his final year with the Crimson Tide, the Bengals are pretty set at linebacker this year. Logan Wilson and Germaine Pratt will be the starters and Akeem Davis-Gaither, Joe Bachie, and Markus Bailey will likely serve as the backups/depth.
Injuries could occur, however, and if that happens, Moody could be a candidate to promote to the active roster. The practice squad feels like a good landing spot for the former Alabama linebacker unless he puts together an incredible summer campaign.
This is a good problem to have as the Bengals went from not having great depth at linebacker to now having several solid players capable of coming in if injuries arise. Moody probably doesn't make the final roster but don't be surprised if he lands on the practice squad and maybe gets to the active roster at some point during the season if someone gets injured.