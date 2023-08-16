Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Joe Bachie in 2023
Bachie joined the Bengals in 2021.
This is year three for Joe Bachie with the Cincinnati Bengals. He signed with the team in the summer of 2021 and since then, he's split time between the practice squad and the active roster.
In 2021, Bachie appeared in nine games and 50% of special teams snaps and 27% of defensive snaps during those nine games. In 2022, he appeared in 10 games and 62% of special teams snaps. He wasn't as active on defense last year, appearing in just 2% of defensive snaps but he was a strong special teams contributor.
What should Bengals fans expect from Joe Bachie in 2023?
Special teams is probably going to be where Bachie shines in 2023. That's assuming he makes the roster, however.
While I predicted that the Bengals will carry five linebackers this season, it wouldn't be farfetched if they only opted to carry four of them. If that's the route they take, Bachie and Markus Bailey would be duking it out the fourth and final linebacker spot.
Should Bachie make the team, he'll continue to be an asset on special teams while occasionally stepping up to play defense if injuries occur. Considering that both Logan Wilson and Germaine Pratt missed time with injuries last year, it's not a crazy scenario where Bachie is playing on defense.
Joe Bachie has been a nice signing for the Bengals and hopefully, if he makes the team, he can continue to contribute.