Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Joe Burrow in 2023
Burrow was the No. 1 overall pick in 2020
With the number one overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals selected Joe Burrow. The LSU quarterback had won a Heisman Trophy and National Championship in the 2019 season and that made the Bengals' decision to take him a pretty easy one.
Burrow's rookie year was decent but we didn't get to see as much from him as we'd have liked. In his 10th-ever NFL start, Burrow was sacked and left the field on a cart. He didn't suit up again during the 2020 season.
Fortunately, Burrow was able to return to the gridiron in 2021 and went on to lead the Bengals to a division title and their first playoff win since the early 1990s. He won the Comeback Player of the Year award and the Bengals made it all the way to Super Bowl LVI, only to lose in devastating fashion to the Los Angeles Rams.
In 2022, despite a slow start, Burrow once again proved he had the makings of a franchise quarterback. The Bengals reached the AFC Championship Game once again but fell to the Kansas City Chiefs.
What should Bengals fans expect from Joe Burrow in 2023?
Assuming he stays healthy, there's no reason Burrow shouldn't be able to compete for the MVP title this year. His slow start is what kept him out of serious contention in 2022 (plus it felt like it was Patrick Mahomes' award to lose once Jalen Hurts missed time with injuries) so if he can get off to a quicker start this season, the sky is the limit for Burrow.
With Burrow at the helm, the Cincinnati Bengals are a Super Bowl contender and that's exactly why the team spent the first overall pick on him three years ago. He's changed the franchise already in such a short time and it truly feels like that first Super Bowl win is coming for the Bengals franchise, thanks to Joe Burrow.