Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Keandre Jones in 2023
Jones has been on the Bengals roster since 2020.
Cincinnati Bengals fans might have been familiar with Keandre Jones when he was in the 2020 NFL Draft as he played at Ohio State from 2016 to 2018. He finished his college career at Maryland and went undrafted in 2020.
The Chicago Bears signed Jones as an undrafted free agent but he didn't make their 53-man roster that summer. The Cincinnati Bengals signed Jones near the end of the 2020 season and stuck him on their practice squad, where he's spent a lot of time since then.
Jones played in two games during the 2020 season, five games in 2021, and just one game in 2022. He hasn't been a major difference-maker for the Bengals during his time with the team but the front office clearly sees him as valuable depth.
What should Bengals fans expect from Keandre Jones in 2023?
Jones is likely going to be on the Bengals practice squad once again in 2023 because of the depth the team has at linebacker. Logan Wilson and Germaine Pratt are the starters and then Joe Bachie, Markus Bailey, and Akeem Davis-Gaither will be the final spots on the main roster and that's assuming the team opts to keep five linebackers.
Even if Jones does find his way onto the active roster, he won't be used as anything more than a special teams contributor. That was his role when he was on the roster in 2021 so it's one that he's played before and can fill if necessary.
The Bengals are fortunate to have a good group of linebackers but it will make it hard for Keandre Jones to stick on the roster this year.