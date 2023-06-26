Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Kwamie Lassiter II in 2023
Lassiter signed with the Bengals as a UDFA in 2022.
The Cincinnati Bengals signed Kwamie Lassiter II as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. Lassiter played his college ball at Kansas where he compiled 653 yards and three touchdowns in the 2021 season.
Lassiter was someone that Bengals fans were intrigued by last summer but he didn't make the final 53-man roster. He did join the practice squad not long after roster cuts were made and ended up appearing in one game for the Stripes as a rookie.
The Bengals signed Lassiter to a reserve/future contract after they lost the AFC Championship Game but that doesn't mean he'll make the team this year.
What should Bengals fans expect from Kwamie Lassiter II in 2023?
The Bengals added strong depth to their receiver room this offseason with the additions of Charlie Jones and Andrei Iosivas in the fourth and sixth rounds of the draft respectively. Throw in Trenton Irwin as someone who more than likely makes the team and that'll make it tricky for Lassiter to work his way onto the roster.
If the Bengals do opt to carry seven receivers, the seventh spot would likely go to special teams standout Stanley Morgan Jr. This means that Lassiter's likely destination this year is on the Bengals practice squad. He could be a candidate for another team to eventually steal away but he wasn't swiped from an opposing team in 2022 so maybe that's the case again this year.
Either way, it's doubtful that Bengals fans see much of Kwamie Lassiter in the 2023 season.