Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Larry Brooks in 2023
Brooks signed with the Bengals as a UDFA this year.
Tulane's Larry Brooks went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft and the Cincinnati Bengals signed him as a UDFA. In 2022, Brooks appeared in 14 games for the Green Wave and recorded 91 tackles and two interceptions while forcing two fumbles.
UDFAs always have a tough time making an NFL roster but Brooks definitely has an uphill climb ahead of him if he wants to make it onto the 53-man roster.
What should Bengals fans expect from Larry Brooks in 2023?
I wouldn't expect much out of the Tulane product. Yes, the team lost their two starting safeties in free agency but they added Nick Scott and Jordan Battle and also have Dax Hill, last year's first-rounder, waiting in the wings.
As for the depth pieces, that should be another fun position battle to watch. Brooks will be competing with last year's fifth-rounder Tycen Anderson, longtime special teams contributor Michael Thomas, and Yusuf Corker for one of the final safety spots on the roster.
Thomas is probably going to make the team due to what he provides on special teams so that'd mean Brooks' main competition will be Anderson and Corker. Anderson has a leg up due to being drafted by the team but with a solid camp and preseason, Brooks could potentially work his way onto the roster.
Even if Brooks does make the team, he's probably not going to be seen much outside of on special teams, unless, of course, injuries occur. That's something we hope not to see though.
Larry Brooks can make the 53-man roster, sure, but it won't be easy. More than likely, he ends up on the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad in 2023.