Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Logan Wilson in 2023
Logan Wilson is entering the fourth year of his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals. Drafted in the third round of the 2020 draft out of Wyoming, Wilson got off to a slow start during his rookie year.
In year two, Wilson hit the 100-tackle mark for the first time in his career and followed suit again in 2022. His interception in the AFC Divisional Round during the 2022 playoffs (2021 season) is a turnover that Bengals fans will remember for ages because it kept the magical season going.
This upcoming season marks the final year of Wilson's rookie contract so unless an extension is made before the regular season begins, the former Wyoming linebacker is entering a contract year. That's both good and bad news for the Bengals.
It's good news because it's a major incentive for Wilson to play well. That can also be bad news, however, because if he plays incredibly well, other teams are going to be willing to dish out a lot more money to him than Cincinnati will be able to.
What should Bengals fans expect from Logan Wilson in 2023?
Wilson is one of the starting linebackers for the Bengals and that should remain the case in 2023. He has missed games due to injuries in each of his three seasons so far so expecting him to start all 17 regular season games and multiple playoff games might be a stretch. He only missed two games in 2022, however, so he does manage to stay relatively healthy throughout the year.
Wilson is a solid defensive player for the Bengals and is likely going to record close to triple-digit tackles while also forcing takeaways and coming up big against the run. Assuming he doesn't get extended before the season begins, he'll also have a lot to play for, as a big season could land him a lot of extra cash in the following spring.
Bengals fans should be able to depend on Logan Wilson when a big play needs to be made on the defensive side of the ball.