Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Mac Hippenhammer in 2023
Hippenhammer signed with Cincinnati as a UDFA this year.
After the 2023 NFL Draft wrapped up, Mac Hippenhammer was without a team. The Miami (OH) wide receiver eventually hooked on with the Cincinnati Bengals and while it'll be an uphill battle for him to make the 53-man roster, anything is possible.
Hippenhammer spent the first two years of his collegiate career at Penn State where he totaled just seven catches for 118 yards and one touchdown during that time. He transferred to Miami in 2020 and spent the final three years of his college eligibility with the Redhawks.
During those three years with the Redhawks, Hippenhammer had 107 receptions for 1,632 yards and 14 touchdowns. The 2022 season saw him tally 54 catches for 769 yards and nine trips into the end zone. He was a red-zone machine last year but the NFL is a whole different ball game from the MAC.
What should Bengals fans expect from Mac Hippenhammer in 2023?
Before we get more into Hippenhammer and his potential role with the Stripes, let's break down the Bengals' wide receiver room.
The only for sure locks to make the roster are Tyler Boyd, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins. Trenton Irwin feels like a good bet to make the team as well. That's four receivers right there.
If the Bengals are giving more slack to their drafted rookies, that'd be two more spots to Charlie Jones and Andrei Iosivas. Out of those two, Jones has a better shot at making the team.
That'd take the depth chart to six players and there's maybe one spot left, which feels like it'd go to Stanley Morgan Jr. for his special teams contributions. This makes it difficult for Hippenhammer to get onto the roster.
The best hope for Hippenhammer to stick around is to make the practice squad but the Bengals have a lot of receivers fighting for only a few roster and practice squad spots. We probably won't see much of the Miami product in 2023, at least not for the Cincinnati Bengals.