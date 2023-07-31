Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Malachi Carter in 2023
Carter signed with the Bengals as a UDFA this year.
The Cincinnati Bengals signed Malachi Carter after he went undrafted out of Georgia Tech in the 2023 NFL Draft. Carter played at Georgia Tech for five seasons and in 2022, he totaled 22 receptions for 342 yards and two touchdowns.
Carter's best collegiate season was in 2021 when he had a career-high 37 receptions for a career-high 489 yards with two scores. His career-high in touchdowns was in 2020 when he found the end zone three times.
The Bengals have the best wide receiver trio in football on their roster but they added solid depth to the roster this year. This will make it tricky for Carter to make the team or even the practice squad.
What should Bengals fans expect from Malachi Carter in 2023?
We already discussed the big three receivers but who else makes the team aside from them? If the Bengals keep six receivers, it's safe to say that Trenton Irwin and fourth-round rookie Charlie Jones will take up two of the final three spots. The final spot will probably come down to sixth-round rookie Andrei Iosivas and long-time special teams contributor Stanley Morgan Jr.
If the Bengals keep seven receivers, those are probably the seven guys making the team unless someone really impresses in camp and preseason. Carter will have to hope for a massive camp if he wants to make any sort of impact for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2023.