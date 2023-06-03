Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Marvell Tell III in 2023
When it comes to lesser-known names on the Cincinnati Bengals roster, look no further than Marvell Tell III. The fifth-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2019 hasn't played a snap since his rookie year in Indy.
During his rookie year with the Colts, Tell appeared in 13 games and started one game. He finished the season mostly as a special teamer, appearing in 57% of special teams snaps compared to 30% of defensive snaps. When he was on the field, he played decently, scoring a respectable PFF grade of 67.6.
That production tailed off after Tell opted out in 2020. He spent the 2021 season on Indianapolis' practice squad and was waived by the Colts in August 2022. The Bengals then swifly scooped him up and added him to their own practice squad. He didn't play at all in 2022 and it's doubtful that he sees the field at all in 2023 either.
What should Bengals fans expect from Marvell Tell III in 2023?
Honesty hour: Fans shouldn't expect much from the former USC Trojan. The Bengals are quite loaded at the cornerback position and Tell likely projects as the fourth-string option behind second-year product Cam Taylor-Britt, according to Our Lads' depth chart. Tell will be battling with Allan George, an undrafted free agent who joined the Bengals last year and saw playing time during the regular season.
If Tell were to see playing time this year, something either went terribly wrong or he balled out in the preseason. He'd also probably be used mostly on special teams and not on defense.
The Bengals clearly see potential in Tell but that doesn't mean he's expected to play.