Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Michael Thomas in 2023
Michael Thomas -- the SAFETY, not the wide receiver -- has been a member of the Cincinnati Bengals since the 2021 season. A former undrafted free agent out of Stanford, Thomas played for the Miami Dolphins for five years and has jumped around the league since then.
Thomas spent two years with the New York Giants and one year with the Houston Texans before landing with the Bengals two years ago. He's not a starting-caliber player but has provided stout special teams play during his time in Cincinnati.
What should Bengals fans expect from Michael Thomas in 2023?
Thomas is not someone that we see play on defense much during the team, evidenced by his appearance in only 2% of defensive snaps this past year. On the other hand, he appeared in 67% of special teams snaps. That's his role on the team is to be a contributor on special teams and that's what Bengals fans should expect from him.
While Thomas isn't a starter, he's a backup option to Nick Scott. If anything happens to Scott, Thomas might see increased playing time in the secondary.
The most likely expectation for Thomas is that he'll play mostly on special teams and fill in on defense when needed. That's been his role for the two years he's been in Cincinnati and it's worked out well for him. Don't expect much to change.