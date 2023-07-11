Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Mike Hilton in 2023
Hilton signed with the Bengals in 2021.
In the 2021 offseason, the Cincinnati Bengals signed Mike Hilton to a four-year deal worth $24 million. The move turned out to be a good one, as Hilton has tabbed overall PFF grades of 72.3 and 73.4 during his two years in Cincinnati.
Hilton was a great addition to the Bengals secondary and the hope is that he'll continue to be an asset for this secondary in 2023. With the starting safeties from a season ago both departing, the cornerbacks will be crucial in getting the two new guys up to speed.
What should Bengals fans expect from Mike Hilton in 2023?
Unless he gets injured or something unusual happens, Hilton will start this year. That's not really up for debate.
Last year when Hilton was dinged up and missed two games, Jalen Davis started in his place. Credit to Lou Anarumo because losing Hilton was a big blow but Davis filled in admirably.
What Hilton has brought to the Bengals secondary has been highly important, however. In each of his two seasons in Cincinnati, the former Pittsburgh Steeler has at least 60 tackles, two QB hits, and one interception. He's been great in coverage, notching PFF grades of 73.6 and 72.3 in 2021 and 2022 respectively.
The Bengals not only swiped Hilton from a hated division rival but they've reaped the benefits of doing so. Hilton can be expected to appear in double-digit games for the Bengals again this year and be a major contributor in the secondary.