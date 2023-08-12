Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Nick Bowers in 2023
Bowers signed with the Bengals in 2022.
The Cincinnati Bengals signed Nick Bowers in September 2022. He didn't play at all for them last season but what might be on the agenda for him in 2023?
Bowers went undrafted out of Penn State but signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020. He played in five games for the Raiders in 2021 before landing on the IR. During those five games, Bowers appeared in 31% of special teams snaps and just 12% of offensive snaps.
What should Bengals fans expect from Nick Bowers in 2023?
While the tight end position is arguably the weakest on the Bengals' roster, Bowers still probably doesn't have a great chance of making the team. Irv Smith Jr. and Drew Sample are both going to make the roster and then it'll likely come down to Devin Asiasi or Tanner Hudson for that third and final spot.
Bowers appeared in the Bengals' preseason opener on Friday night and caught the only target sent his way for three yards. Hudson did get injured in that game, which could increase Bowers' chance of making the team but more than likely, he'll spend the 2023 season on the practice squad.
Tight end is definitely one of the trickier positions to try and predict though because outside of Smith, no one is a guaranteed lock to make the 53-man roster. Perhaps with good performances in the final two preseason games, Bowers could make a strong enough statement and work his way onto the 53-man roster.