Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Orlando Brown Jr. in 2023
Brown signed with the Bengals this offseason.
The Cincinnati Bengals signed Orlando Brown Jr. this offseason to help shore up their offensive line. The o-line has been the Achilles heel of the team during Joe Burrow's time with the Bengals despite the team desperately trying to turn the unit around.
In 2022, Jonah Williams was the starting left tackle for the Bengals but he finished the year tied for the most sacks allowed with 12. Meanwhile, Brown allowed just four sacks during his Super Bowl-winning 2022 season. While he did surrender 47 pressures according to PFF, the hope is that he'll be enough of a difference-maker for this o-line to finally get the Stripes that first Super Bowl win.
What should Bengals fans expect from Orlando Brown Jr. in 2023?
Brown will be the starting left tackle and that's not up for discussion. The Bengals didn't sign him to a four-year deal to have him sit on the bench. Brown will be starting at left tackle and for the first time in Burrow's pro career, he'll have a legitimate franchise left tackle.
According to PFF, Brown had a better pass-blocking grade than run-blocking but the Kansas City Chiefs weren't exactly a run-heavy offense. He finished the year with a 77.2 pass-blocking grade and 69.1 run-blocking grade, both of which were impressive feats.
Hopefully, the addition of Brown gives Burrow the best offensive line he's had in his career and also helps open things up for the run game to improve from last year. The Cincinnati Bengals signed Brown with big expectations so let's hope he lives up to the hype.