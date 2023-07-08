Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Sam Hubbard in 2023
Hubbard was a third-round pick by the Bengals in 2018.
With the 77th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals selected Sam Hubbard out of Ohio State. An Ohio native, it only made sense to add Hubbard to the Bengals' roster and he's turned into a bonafide star during his time in the orange and black stripes.
The Bengals signed Hubbard to a four-year extension worth $40 million ahead of the 2021 season, tying him to Cincinnati until 2025. By that point, he'll be in his 30s and it's doubtful the Bengals keep him around since they've recently strayed from extending players once they hit 30.
That's in the future though. Let's focus on the past and present day with Hubbard. This past season he had 6.5 sacks and 22 QB hits with 60 tackles. His "Fumble in the Jungle" during the Wild Card game against the Ravens sealed the deal and sent Cincy onto the next round in dramatic fashion.
What should Bengals fans expect from Sam Hubbard in 2023?
Hubbard will be a starter on the defensive line and that's not even up for debate. If he's healthy, he's starting.
The past few seasons, Hubbard has had at least six sacks but hopefully the addition of Myles Murphy will allow Hubbard to get after opposing quarterbacks more. His career-high in sacks came in 2019 when he tallied 8.5 on the year.
Hubbard has been one of the best players on the Bengals defense in recent years and as long as he's healthy, that will remain the expectation for the former Buckeye.