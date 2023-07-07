Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Tanner Hudson in 2023
Hudson has been with the Bengals since late 2022.
The Cincinnati Bengals added Tanner Hudson to their practice squad in December 2022 but he never found his way onto the active roster. In January 2023, Hudson was signed to a reserve/future contract and he'll be looking to make the Bengals roster this summer.
Hudson went undrafted out of Southern Arkansas in 2018 and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the draft. He spent the first three years of his career in Tampa Bay and won a ring with the Bucs in the 2020 season.
Hudson spent 2021 with the San Francisco 49ers and then most of the 2022 season with the New York Giants before joining the Bengals late in the regular-season.
What should Bengals fans expect from Tanner Hudson in 2023?
I wouldn't expect much from Hudson in 2023, at least not as a member of the Bengals. Cincinnati might have lost Hayden Hurst in free agency but they signed Irv Smith Jr. as his replacement. Behind him on the depth chart will be Devin Asiasi and Drew Sample fighting for the TE2 spot
The good news for Hudson is that the tight end position is one of the weaker areas for Cincinnati so he could battle his way onto the roster with a good training camp and preseason. It's not likely that he jumps both Sample and Asiasi considering they both have played for the Bengals in the regular season but Hudson has regular-season experience.
Before coming to Cincinnati, Hudson had 10 catches for 132 yards in 11 games with the Giants. That's more than either Sample or Asiasi had last year but it's worth noting that Sample was injured and Asiasi was used more as a blocking tight end.
It's not an impossible task for Hudson to make the team but I'd be surprised if he does.