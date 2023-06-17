Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Tautala Pesefea in 2023
Pesefea signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent in May.
When the 2023 NFL Draft was in the books, the Cincinnati Bengals had signed several undrafted free agents but one name you probably didn't hear or see mentioned much was Tautala Pesefea of Arizona State. This was a quieter signing but Pesefea is on the roster and looking to make a name for himself in the pros.
Pesefea had 38 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, three defended passes, and two sacks during his 12 games for the Sun Devils. He's not a big name on this roster and definitely has his work cut out for him if he wants to make the final 53-man roster but nothing is impossible in the NFL.
What should Bengals fans expect from Tautala Pesefea in 2023?
Pesefea projects as the fourth-string nose tackle, according to Our Lads. BJ Hill is going to be the starting nose tackle but honestly, the spot behind him is up for grabs. Josh Tupou is the favorite to win the backup job due to his time spent with the organization.
Pesefea could beat up Domenique Davis, who was on the team last year. The other guys ahead of Pesefea have the advantage of playing in the organization for at least a year but that doesn't guarantee them a spot on the roster. It does help them, though.
Sometimes these under-the-radar, lesser-known players can surprise us. Perhaps Tautala Pesefea is the next one of those players to do just that. I'd be shocked if he was anything more than a practice squad player but crazier things have happened.