Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Ted Karras in 2023
Karras is entering his second season with the Bengals.
The Cincinnati Bengals signed Ted Karras to a three-year contract in the 2022 offseason. The move was made after the team's offensive line essentially cost them a Super Bowl title in the 2021 season.
Karras was one of the first free-agent signings the Bengals made in the spring of 2022 and it was a solid move by the Stripes. Karras had spent the majority of his pro career to that point with the New England Patriots, where he had played in four of five seasons and won two Super Bowl rings. He knows what it's like to play in those big games and those are the players Cincinnati needs.
Karras can play both guard and center but the Bengals signed him to be their starting center and that's a role he filled admirably in 2022, finishing with an overall PFF grade of 62.6. He excelled as a pass-blocker with a 76.2 PFF grade.
What should Bengals fans expect from Ted Karras in 2023?
Karras is a pretty easy player to project in 2023. He'll be the team's starting center, unless, of course, he gets injured. The Bengals don't have anyone on the roster that is anywhere close to his level at center so he'll be the guy snapping the ball this year.
Fans can expect for Karras to not only be the starting center but to be one of the more vocal players on the team. This past season, Karras was always giving hyped-up sound bites and it made him an instant fan favorite.
The Bengals are lucky to have Ted Karras and here's to hoping that the guy can stay healthy again in 2023 and continue to be the anchor for this offensive line.