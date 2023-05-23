Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Trayveon Williams in 2023
Trayveon Williams is heading into his fifth NFL season. He's spent his previous four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft after a stellar career at Texas A&M.
Williams hasn't been a huge factor in the Bengals offense since he joined them four years ago but he was re-signed by the front office this offseason. This doesn't guarantee him a spot on the 2023 roster but if he does make the team, what can fans expect from him?
What should Bengals fans expect from Trayveon Williams in 2023?
Williams received the least amount of carries this past season with just six for 30 yards on the ground. He did appear in eight games, which was three more than he was in during the 2021 season. Williams didn't have more than two carries in any of the games he did appear in so he certainly wasn't utilized much offensively.
Williams might not have been on the field much as a running back this past season but he did see some playing time on special teams. He returned eight punts and 16 kickoffs during the 2022 season.
With the Bengals adding Chase Brown in the draft, Williams probably won't be anything more than a third-string running back who also does work on special teams. The addition of Charlie Jones likely limits what he does as a return specialist but it's still good to have depth both at running back and at the return specialist spot.
Considering that Williams has never had more than 157 yards in a season, it's doubtful that he adds much of a kick on offense. He'll be utilized mostly on special teams and could see more playing time on offense should Joe Mixon or Brown (or both) get dinged up.