Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Trent Taylor in 2023
A fifth-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2017, Trent Taylor is looking to make it on the Cincinnati Bengals' roster for the third straight year. After four years in San Francisco, Taylor signed with the Bengals in the 2021 offseason to replace Alex Erickson as the return specialist.
Taylor didn't get much of a chance to show what he could do on special teams for Cincinnati until the back half of the 2021 season. He finished that year with seven punt returns and four kickoff returns.
In 2022, Taylor had 33 punt returns and two kickoff returns, proving that his role with the team was mostly as a punt returner. He's had just eight catches for 103 yards during his time on the Bengals offense but that's not really what he was brought in to do.
What should Bengals fans expect from Trent Taylor in 2023?
Truthfully, Taylor will have his work cut out for him this summer to even make the Bengals' 53-man roster. Cincinnati spent a fourth-round pick on Purdue's Charlie Jones, who will likely pass Taylor on the depth chart if the former Louisiana Tech product doesn't put together a summer for the ages.
Even if he does, Jones is likely going to be the punt returner moving forward. Not only can he provide the Bengals with a solid return specialist but Jones should be utilized more offensively, which is not something that can be said for Taylor.
If Trent Taylor does make the Bengals' roster, he'll be used sparingly on special teams as a return specialist. The chances of him making the team became much slimmer after Jones was drafted by the Bengals, however.