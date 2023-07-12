Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Trey Hill in 2023
Hill was a sixth-round pick by the Bengals in 2021.
With their sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals selected Georgia offensive lineman, Trey Hill. The expectation was that Hill would serve as a backup to then-starting center Trey Hopkins and that's precisely what happened during Hill's rookie season.
Hill did end up starting three games and was slotted in at right guard on occasion when injuries started to pile up there. The results weren't great, as the Georgia rookie finished the 2021 season with an overall PFF grade of 53.3 with 210 snaps to his name.
In 2022, Hill played just seven snaps, as newly-acquired Ted Karras was healthy throughout the season.
What should Bengals fans expect from Trey Hill in 2023?
Hill has the benefit of being one of the few potential backups to Karras because otherwise, he'd be a lot more expendable this summer. The only real competition for the former sixth-rounder is last year's undrafted product, Ben Brown, who missed the entire 2022 season due to injury.
If Brown is able to showcase anything halfway decent this summer, his versatility could push him past Hill on the depth chart. If Hill doesn't make the roster, the practice squad will surely be where he ends up.
Hopefully, we don't have to worry about a backup center this year because if Karras were to miss time, the Bengals offensive line would suffer greatly. Don't be surprised if Hill isn't heard from much in 2023.