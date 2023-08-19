Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Tycen Anderson in 2023
Anderson was a fifth-round pick by Cincinnati last year.
With their fifth-round pick (166th overall), the Cincinnati Bengals nabbed Toledo's Tycen Anderson. The speedy safety fit in well with what the Bengals were coveting that offseason, as the other defensive backs drafted (Dax Hill and Cam Taylor-Britt) were also fast.
Unfortunately, we didn't get to see Anderson play much at all in 2022. He was injured during the preseason and landed on the IR for the entire season.
With the uncertainty of Anderson as a player and the fact that he was a late-round draft pick, it wasn't crazy to think that the Toledo product might not make the roster this year. The Bengals had lost both of their starting safeties but added Nick Scott and Jordan Battle to the mix.
Anderson, however, pretty much guaranteed that he'd make the team with his performance in the preseason opener.
What should Bengals fans expect from Tycen Anderson in 2023?
With the likelihood of Anderson making the team, now the question is what should be expected of the former fifth-rounder?
Scott and Hill are likely going to be serving as the starting safeties with Battle as one of the main backup pieces. Anderson and Michael Thomas will probably round out the safety group and mostly play on special teams but be subbed into the secondary as needed.
While it's only the preseason, Anderson's two interception night against the Green Bay Packers showed that he can be a game-changer. Hopefully, Cincinnati Bengals fans get to see him make a positive impact in what will be his first regular season in the pros.