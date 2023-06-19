Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Tyler Murray in 2023
Murray was signed as an undrafted free agent this spring.
A not-so-known name on the Cincinnati Bengals roster is Tyler Murray. The team signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis but he's definitely gone under the radar even as a UDFA.
Murray played at three different colleges over a five-year span. He started with two years at Troy in 2017 and 2018, then transferred to Charlotte and played there in 2020 and 2021 and finished things off at Memphis in 2022.
At Memphis, Murray notched 67 tackles, six tackles for loss, and two interceptions. The linebacker has a tough road ahead when it comes to making the Bengals' roster but crazier things have happened, right?
What should Bengals fans expect from Tyler Murray in 2023?
The easy answer to this question is likely "Not much".
Anything is possible in the NFL but Murray is most definitely a long shot to make the roster. The Bengals not only have a talented group of linebackers that seems pretty set in stone (Logan Wilson, Germaine Pratt, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Joe Bachie, and Markus Bailey) but there's a long list of linebackers ahead of Murray on the depth chart.
Some of these depth linebackers include KeandreJones, Shaka Heyward, and Jaylen Moody. These players are more likely to make the practice squad over Murray. Yes, even making the practice squad could be a tough road for the former Memphis product.
It'd be shocking if Murray worked his way onto the 53-man roster but if he tears it up this summer, maybe that's what ends up happening. You just never know.