Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Yusuf Corker in 2023
Corker has been with the Bengals since the 2022 season.
When the 2022 NFL Draft came to an end, Kentucky's Yusuf Corker was left without a team. He ended up signing with the New York Giants but didn't make it through their final round of roster cuts. Corker signed with the Cincinnati Bengals not long after and spent the 2022 season on their practice squad.
Corker has yet to make his NFL debut and maybe that will happen in 2023.
What should Bengals fans expect from Yusuf Corker in 2023?
The Bengals had a lot of big changes at the safety position this offseason. The biggest were obviously losing Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates and the Bengals replaced those guys with last year's first-round pick Dax Hill and free-agent addition Nick Scott. They also drafted Jordan Battle in the third round of this year's draft and Battle is certainly in the starters conversation.
Where does Corker fit into the Bengals' secondary plans?
Truth be told, he probably doesn't fit into the plans too much.
If the Bengals keep only five safeties as they did last year, then Corker will be on the outside looking in. The team will surely keep Hill, Scott, and Battle and that'd leave two spots up for grabs with Tycen Anderson and Michael Thomas being the favorites to lock down those spots.
Corker has his work cut out for him but nothing is impossible. We'll see if he ends up making enough of an impression on the coaching staff. If he doesn't make the team, it'll be back to the practice squad for the former Kentucky defensive back.