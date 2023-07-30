Bengals Roster: Realistic expectations for Zach Carter in 2023
Carter was a third-round pick by the Bengals in 2022
With their third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals nabbed Zach Carter out of Florida. It was a bit of a surprising pick considering Carter wasn't a huge name but Bengals fans trusted that Carter would fit in well with Lou Anarumo's defense.
In year one, Carter appeared in all 16 regular season games and made nine starts. He finished the year with 23 tackles and 0.5 sacks and a PFF grade of 32.1. PFF didn't think much of Carter during the regular season but they respected his play more in the postseason, giving him a 60.1 grade.
What should Bengals fans expect from Zach Carter in 2023?
In year two, Carter should be the backup tackle behind B.J. Hill. With him being a recent high draft pick, he'll make the roster but he'll need to put together a much more consistent season in 2023 if he wants to ensure he makes the team in 2024 and 2025.
Jay Tufele sits behind Carter on the depth chart and he's played well when given the chance in the past. He's certainly someone who could threaten Carter's playing time this year.
In all likelihood, Carter will make the Cincinnati Bengals' 53-man roster and serve as a rotational piece on the defensive line in 2023.