Bengals Rumors: Ezekiel Elliott is interested in playing for Cincinnati
Ezekiel Elliott has narrowed it down to three teams he'd like to play for and the Cincinnati Bengals are one of them, according to Adam Schefter. The other two teams listed are the Eagles and the Jets.
Cincinnati lost Samaje Perine in free agency to the Broncos so adding Elliott would give them a pretty stacked running back room of the former Ohio State product and Joe Mixon. It's been a bit of a surprise that Mixon is still with the team considering his cap hit but that's a story for a different day.
Elliott was let go by the Cowboys earlier this offseason and will now be looking toward the next stage of his career. This includes potentially serving in a backup role, which he'd likely do in Cincinnati.
Bengals fans have mixed opinions on if this is a move the team should make but why not add a veteran running back to this already-stacked offense? He had a career-low in rushing yards last season but still put up 876 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. Add that to this Bengals offense and it'd make the team better.
Bengals listed as potential landing spot for Ezekiel Elliott
As of now, Joe Mixon will be the starting running back for Cincinnati with Chris Evans or Trayveon Williams as the backup. The team should probably consider drafting a running back on Day 3 no matter what but again, a story for a different day.
Do you want the Bengals to sign Elliott?