Bengals Rumors: Giants appear to be popular destination for Tee Higgins if traded
Right now, it appears the trendy move to have the Cincinnati Bengals make in the offseason is to trade Tee Higgins. The Bengals wideout is entering the final year of his rookie contract and that means he's eligible for an extension.
While Higgins has said that he wants to stay in Cincinnati, the Bengals have other guys they need to pay with Joe Burrow being the obvious one. With Ja'Marr Chase set to be eligible for an extension this time next year, can the Bengals really merit paying two wide receivers an absurd amount of money?
If Cincinnati does opt to trade Higgins, the New York Giants have been a popular landing spot for his services.
Giants make sense as a landing spot for Tee Higgins
In an article from Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, he had the Giants' dream trade this offseason being a deal for Higgins.
"The Giants made it to the divisional round in 2022, despite having one of the league's most lackluster receiver groups. Richie James and Darius Slayton were the only Giants players to top 500 receiving yards, and both are scheduled to become free agents. With the free-agent receiver pool not looking great, New York could look to execute a trade. Bengals wideout Tee Higgins would be a dream target in the unlikely event that he becomes available."- Kristopher Knox
Yeah, the Giants did not have a good group of receivers in 2022 and still managed to make it to the playoffs and actually win a playoff game. Adding Higgins to that lackluster group makes them a heck of a lot scarier in 2023.
Knox wasn't the only one to link Higgins to the G-Men, however. The day after the Bengals lost the AFC Championship Game, Anthony Rivardo of Empire Sports Team discussed what it would cost the Giants to land the prolific wideout. He uses the A.J. Brown deal that the Eagles pulled off last year with the Titans as an example.
Lastly, Reese Nasser of GMen HQ said that the Giants should swing for the fences and acquire Higgins. He said the biggest reason for New York to target Higgins in a trade is that Daniel Jones could desperately use a weapon like him and yeah... that checks out.
I'm not sure what the Bengals are going to do with Tee Higgins but if they do decide to ship him off, the Giants feel like a strong contender to trade for him.