This Bengals rival could hand Cincinnati a former All Pro before training camp
By Ryan Heckman
Dating back a few years now, the AFC has been home to some of the more feisty, intriguing and non-divisional rivalries, specifically featuring quarterbacks. The Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow have found themselves in some heated ones, including the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.
One of those rivals, though, might soon be the reason why the Bengals could have a shot at a former All Pro.
Bleacher Report's Alex Kay seems to think the Bills might release starting linebacker Matt Milano before it's all said and done. If that's the case, the Bengals should pounce -- no pun intended.
Kay had this, among other tidbits, to say about the potential cut:
"Milano's release would save Buffalo nearly $10 million this year, an appealing amount for a team that ranks in the bottom quarter of the league in cap space with just a shade over $8 million available at this juncture.
If Milano is released, plenty of teams in need of an elite linebacker should come calling. He's consistently rated among the NFL's best at his position in recent years—especially in coverage—and could bounce back to full strength after a serious injury."
Buffalo's recent investments could lead to the Bengals' sudden fortune
In the 2022 NFL Draft, the Bills selected linebacker Terrel Bernard out of Baylor. Just last year, they took Dorian Williams out of Tulane. It seems as though Buffalo could already have enough young talent to complete their overhaul at the position, if they chose to do so.
The one major question fans might have about a potential Milano signing is, just where would he play? The Bengals have Logan Wilson at inside linebacker and Germaine Pratt on the outside. Wilson would likely stick as a starter, but could Milano play on the outside in place of Pratt?
Milano is a significant upgrade in the coverage and pass rush categories, and he's been one of the league's top coverage linebackers for a few years now. Should he return to full health after the injury he suffered last year, Milano could change the face of this Bengals defense.
Let's be perfectly clear, though. The Bills absolutely should not release Milano because, if he were to return to form even in part, let's say 80 percent, he's still one of the best linebackers in football.
Does Buffalo really want to risk seeing a rival like the Bengals come calling when Milano is given his walking papers?