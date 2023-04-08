Bengals running back depth chart ahead of 2023 NFL Draft
While there has been a lot of conversation surrounding the Cincinnati Bengals' running back situation this offseason, we might have more answers to those questions after the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Bengals lost Samaje Perine to the Broncos in free agency but they still have Joe Mixon, Chris Evans, and Trayveon Williams. While some fans wanted them to sign a running back in free agency, there's still the draft for them to add a backup option.
Before we get to the draft, what does the running back situation look like? Let's check out the Bengals running back depth chart.
Bengals starting RB: Joe Mixon
While Katie Blackburn's recent comments didn't inspire confidence surrounding Mixon's future in Cincinnati, right now, he's the starting running back. Mixon is coming off his worst season as the Bengals' RB1 but perhaps with an improved offensive line, he can revert back to his 2021 form.
Bengals backup RB: Trayveon Williams
The Bengals re-signed Williams in the offseason and the former sixth-round pick might finally have an opportunity to show what he can do for them. Williams' best season as a pro came in 2020 when he played in 10 games and rushed for 157 yards. Last season, he spent time as a kick returner, which is another reason to keep him on the roster.
Bengals third-string RB: Chris Evans
Bengals fans got really excited about Evans, who the organization drafted in the sixth round in 2021. Unfortunately, Evans has never really gotten much of a chance to become the player that Bengals fans thought he could be.
Evans was utilized more as a rookie but more so as a pass-catcher than as a runner. He caught 15 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 77 yards. Evans didn't have a single carry in 2022 and caught three passes for 38 yards and a touchdown. He also spent some time as a kick returner.
The Bengals running back depth chart will likely get shaken up in the draft because it doesn't feel like the team will stick with Williams and Evans as their backups. They'll want another player in the mix.