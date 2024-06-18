Bengals running back named to PFF's 'All-Breakout Team' for 2024
By Glenn Adams
It's preseason award-giving time. It's the time of year when fantasy teams and season prognostications bloom like May flowers after April showers. One such prognostication has a Cincinnati Bengals player on an exclusive list -- Pro Football Focus’ “2024 All-Breakout Team.”
Second-year safety Jordan Battle was already named as a breakout candidate by PFF. On the other side of the ball, PFF’s Gordon McGuinness now has Chase Brown as their top candidate to burst on the scene at the running back position.
From McGuinness:
“With Joe Mixon having been traded to the Houston Texans, Brown can carve out a bigger role for himself in the Bengals' offense in 2024, even after the team added Zack Moss in free agency. Brown proved himself to be an effective receiver out of the backfield down the stretch in his rookie season, with 11 receptions for 149 yards and a touchdown from Week 14 through the end of the year.”
Brown is an excellent choice as a potential breakout player in 2024.
Brown was identified as a perfect fit for Cincinnati ahead of the 2023 NFL draft. The Bengals selected the running back in the fifth round. But as a rookie Brown had to wait patiently behind the incumbent starter, Joe Mixon. The team’s commitment to Mixon severely limited Brown’s touches early in the season. However, once he got his chance, the Illinois product showed how good and explosive he could be in the NFL.
The popular theory in Bengals nation is that newly acquired Zach Moss will get most of the carries for the Bengals. This thought is a bit premature, though. What Brown can provide in rushing, receiving, and pass blocking should allow him to be a three-down back. An even split of touches should be the least of what we should expect from Brown this upcoming season.
The Bengals have a high-powered offense replete with playmakers. Involving Brown more in that mix will only adds to the overall explosiveness.
With Mixon in Houston, an improved offensive line (hopefully), and dynamic weapons all around, Bengals fans and fantasy owners should look forward to some very productive play from Brown in 2024. And PFF should anticipate getting at least one preseason prognostication right by predicting a breakout season for Brown.