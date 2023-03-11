Bengals salary cap cut tracker 2023: Every cap casualty for Cincinnati
The Cincinnati Bengals have the fifth-most cap space in the NFL, according to Over the Cap but that doesn't mean they won't make cap cuts to free up some space. After all, the team needs to issue extensions to Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, and Logan Wilson.
The Bengals also hope to keep some of their high-profile free-agents, such as Germaine Pratt, Hayden Hurst, and Vonn Bell while also signing some key names in free agency. They'll need to make some cuts to do this.
We've discussed some potential cap casualties but it might take some time before Cincinnati cuts them. They have time on their side, so no moves need to be made immediately.
Bengals Cut Tracker
We'll update this article as players are cut but as of now, no cuts have been made.
Bengals Impending Free Agents
Fifteen players are hitting unrestricted free agency, meaning they're free to sign with any team.
Unrestricted Free Agents
- Brandon Allen
- Eli Apple
- Jessie Bates
- Vonn Bell
- Tre Flowers
- Clark Harris
- Hayden Hurst
- Chris Lammons
- Samaje Perine
- Germaine Pratt
- Drew Sample
- Max Scharping
- Trent Taylor
- Michael Thomas
- Trayveon Williams
Out of this bunch, Bell, Hurst, and Pratt are the biggest priorities. I'd be shocked to see Allen sign elsewhere but other than that, it's a crapshoot as to who returns and who departs this offseason.