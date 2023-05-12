Bengals Schedule 2023: Game-by-game predictions for upcoming season
Week 4 @ Tennessee Titans
Following their two straight victories, the Bengals hit the road for a familiar foe. It hasn’t been all that long since the Titans boasted the number-one seed in the AFC playoffs. It also hasn’t been all that long since the Bengals went into Nashville and knocked off the top-seeded Titans.
These two teams met up again in 2022 and the Bengals managed to grind out a win. I predict that it’s a similar story this time around with the Bengals eeking out a close victory.
Prediction: 17-14 Bengals
Week 5 @ Arizona Cardinals
Fortunately, Lou Anarumo didn’t get the Cardinals' head coaching job because otherwise, the Bengals would have to go up against him in this showdown in the desert. The Cardinals probably aren’t going to be very good this year especially if Kyler Murray is sidelined for the first part of the season due to the injury he sustained last year.
This game is early enough in the season that it's entirely possible the Bengals somehow lose to an inferior opponent but I wouldn't bank on it. If Murray is healthy enough to play, he might be a big enough difference but it's hard to see a rebuilding Cardinals team taking down the Bengals.