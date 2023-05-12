Bengals Schedule 2023: Game-by-game predictions for upcoming season
Week 6 vs. Seattle Seahawks
There are always those games on the schedule that a team should win but manages to lose. This isn’t meant to disrespect the Seahawks, who surprised a ton of people last year after trading Russell Wilson. They made the playoffs and signed Geno Smith to a big contract so he’ll be their signal-caller in 2023.
Even with this game taking place at Paycor Stadium, that doesn’t necessarily mean the good guys will win it. It doesn't help that this match-up is taking place in the first half of the season when Cincinnati is still trying to find its stride. The Seahawks are a chippy team and I predict they win in an off-day for the Bengals.
Prediction: 20-10 Seahawks
Week 8 @ San Francisco 49ers
After falling to the Seahawks, the Bengals have their BYE week and have a long time to think about not only that loss but their upcoming opponent. The 49ers present one of the toughest obstacles on Cincy's schedule.
This isn't a team that wins with quarterback play but they run the ball well and play good defense. They're the exact kind of team that could trip up the Bengals midseason and make fans start to panic. That's why I think the Bengals drop this game on the road to earn their third loss of the season.