Bengals Schedule 2023: Game-by-game predictions for upcoming season
Week 11 @ Baltimore Ravens (TNF)
The Bengals unfortunately have to wait until Week 11 for their Thursday night game, which hasn't been the case the past two years. They were lucky to draw the Thursday night matchup early in the season so this will be interesting to see how they adapt on a short week on the road against a division rival.
With the Bengals taking the first matchup in Week 2, Baltimore will be out for blood in this rematch. While this is normally the time of year where Cincinnati doesn't lose games, the Ravens will be too much for them to handle in an off week for the stripes. Having to play on the road on a short week is a huge disadvantage and unfortunately, I don't see Cincy overcoming it here.
Prediction: 27-20 Ravens
Week 12 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Bengals and Steelers don't meet up until Week 12, which is a far cry from when they met in Week 1 last season.
No one wants to compliment the Steelers but I give credit where credit is due. The franchise hasn’t had a losing season since 2003 and they managed to go 9-8 last year despite looking like one of the worst teams in the league at the halfway point of the season.
With this game being at Paycor Stadium and taking place near the end of the season, it's hard not to roll with a Bengals victory here.