Bengals Schedule 2023: Game-by-game predictions for upcoming season
Week 15 vs. Minnesota Vikings
The last time the Bengals and Vikings played in the regular season was in the 2021 season opener with Cincinnati winning it in overtime. It was a thriller and really gave us a nice preview of what to expect in this current era of Bengals football.
This game is taking place at Paycor Stadium once again but this time, it's much later in the year. Kirk Cousins is hit and miss as the Vikings quarterback and it's very possible that Lou Anarumo and this Bengals defense deal him fits. Expect a Cousins meltdown in this late-season matchup.
Prediction: 37-24 Bengals
Week 16 @ Pittsburgh Steelers
A little over a month after their first meeting of the season, the Bengals head to the Steel City for what should be a massive game near the end of the regular season. While Bengals fans fully expect this team to win the AFC North for the third straight year, the Steelers are never to be counted out.
Pittsburgh outlasted the Bengals in Week 1 and held on against the stripes later on in the year. That being said, if the good guys are going to sweep anyone in the division, it’s the Steelers. They complete the sweep against their hated foe.