Bengals Schedule 2023: Game-by-game predictions for upcoming season
Week 17 @ Kansas City Chiefs
Bengals fans can spout the 3-1 record against Kansas City all that they want but when push comes to shove, the Chiefs have two Super Bowl titles in the last four years and they’re the reigning champs. The Bengals want to be where the Chiefs are and they haven’t been able to do that despite having their number in recent years.
This time around, the regular-season matchup takes place in Kansas City which tips the scale in the Chiefs’ favor. Assuming that Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are both healthy, it’s not hard to see why the Chiefs would be favored. That being said, every single one of these tilts between the rivals has been won by three points, so whoever gets the lucky bounce will likely win.
With this game taking place at Arrowhead, I’m going with a Chiefs win. It’ll be another three-point game with KC kicking the game-winning field goal in the final seconds. Hopefully it’s not because Joseph Ossai or another player did something stupid.
Prediction: 27-24 Chiefs
Week 18 vs. Cleveland Browns
The Bengals open the season against Cleveland and then don't have to face the Browns again until the season finale. A lot can change during that span and the Bengals, who I predicted to lose the first matchup, will have been seething at their season-opening loss for the next 17 weeks.
Yes, by this point, Deshaun Watson might have figured out the Browns offense and how to make the most of his weapons, but this is the time of year when Cincinnati plays its best ball. Also, this game could end up deciding who wins the AFC North and the Bengals won't be playing around.