Bengals Schedule 2023: Ranking every quarterback Cincinnati will play
By Eric Bruns
With the full schedule release, we now know when the Cincinnati Bengals will be facing the 14 different quarterbacks in the 2023 season. Ranging from some vets to a couple of rookies, it’s a wide range of talent and experience that the Bengals will face off against.
Let’s rank all 14 of these quarterbacks from worst to first.
14. Anthony Richardson (Colts) - Week 14
Anthony Richardson is one of two rookie quarterbacks who the Bengals will potentially face in 2023. "Potentially" is the key word as sometimes the rookies don’t pan out and their “backup” will earn the start due to poor play.
Richardson has less experience, even at the college level so it wouldn't be shocking if Gardner Minshew was starting for this game. Richardson has immense upside, however, assuming he plays up to his potential. He could be as dynamic as Lamar Jackson is for the Ravens.
During Richardson's college career, he was not utilized correctly. Dan Mullen wouldn’t play him, leading to his firing. Last season, Billy Napier tried to make him a pure pocket passer. He has a cannon but he needs to be able to use his feet.
Shane Steichen coached Jalen Hurts last season, so it makes sense why he’d wanted Anthony Richardson. Steichen has the potential to unlock Richardson for a Rookie of the Year campaign. All is yet to be seen, which is why he is 14th here.
13. CJ Stroud (Texans) -Week 10
Cincy gets both rookies in the Jungle this season. It almost feels like lambs being led to the slaughter. The first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft was going to be between Bryce Young and C. J. Stroud but Young heard his name called first and Stroud followed quickly after.
Many believe Stroud was worthy of the first overall pick. However, given the poor shape the Texans are in he may have a tougher battle than any other quarterback this season. The complexity of Houston’s offensive scheme of Bobby Slovik, who came from San Francisco, could be a test at least according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.
It’s why he sits at number 13 and not higher on this list, everything previously stated plus he hasn’t set foot on an NFL field yet. Minimal experience is better than no experience. He’ll have the time to learn as trial by fire by Week 10 but Cincinnati will prove too much for him.